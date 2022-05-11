Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into a rape case involving the son of Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to remove his colleague from the state cabinet.

In a statement, Beniwal questioned over the delay in removal of the minister, saying that Chief Minister Gehlot in his previous tenure had immediately handed over such cases to the CBI.

"Why the CM is delaying to remove the minister? What message CM wants to convey?" Beniwal asked.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief said that the chief minister needs to immediately register an FIR in this case in Rajasthan and give the investigation to the CBI, and also give protection to the victim.

A 23-year-old woman had lodged an FIR against the state public health and engineering department minister's son Rohit Joshi in New Delhi for raping her multiple times.

After lodging a zero FIR, the Delhi Police said they informed about it to the Rajasthan Police which will conduct further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also started the process to convert the zero FIR into the regular one as the complaint also mentions that alleged sexual assault happened in an area under Delhi's Sadar Bazar police station jurisdiction.

