Idukki (Kerala), July 12 (ANI): An accused in rape and murder case of a 6-year-old girl was allegedly manhandled by locals in Idukki district when he was brought for evidence collection on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the officials were seen taking him away from the spot.

The victim was found hanging in her house in Churukkula in the Idukki district on June 30. The autopsy has confirmed that the girl was raped. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)