Amethi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Alleging police inaction in lodging her case, a rape survivor sat on a dharna outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police office here on Wednesday prompting the officials to intervene after which an FIR was registered in the Amethi Police Station.

A woman, around 25, reached the Circle officer, Amethi's office and sat on a dharna outside alleging that she was running to get an FIR registered for the past one month but no heed was paid to her.

She alleged that she was raped by a man several times since March 12, 2020 after promising to marry her but he denied later.

"I was running from pillar to post to get my FIR registered," the rape survivor said.

Amethi SHO Brijesh Singh said that an FIR on charges of rape has been registered on the woman's complaint and a probe is on in the matter.

He did not elaborate on the woman's allegations of police inaction in the case.

