New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Ayush, successfully concluded its 30th National Seminar on "Management of Illness & Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda" at the Scope Complex Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The two-day seminar from August 18 to 19 brought together over 500 participants, including eminent Ayurveda scholars, researchers, practitioners, and students from across the country.

Also Read | B Sudershan Reddy Says He Is Not Affiliated With Any Political Party After Being Picked by INDIA Bloc as Candidate for Vice President Election.

The deliberations focused on both illness management and wellness promotion in children, reaffirming Ayurveda's holistic approach to paediatric health.

Delivering the valedictory address through a written message, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush & Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, emphasised that the outcome of this seminar will strengthen India's paediatric healthcare framework.

Also Read | 'Sab Keh Rahe Hain Voti Chori-Voti Chori': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says Just Like Bihar, Entire Country Will Resist 'Election Chori' (Watch Video).

He said, "Ayurveda's Kaumarbhritya branch has the potential to transform child healthcare by combining preventive, promotive and curative approaches. The collective wisdom shared over the past two days will inspire new research collaborations and practical models for achieving Swasth Balak, Swasth Bharat."

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, noted that the seminar had set a benchmark for academic exchange in paediatric Ayurveda. He underlined the importance of evidence-based validation and stressed the need for collaborative studies to integrate Ayurvedic principles with modern healthcare practices.

Vaidya Devendra Triguna lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership for elevating Yoga and Ayurveda globally and commended RAV and AIIA for their focus on paediatric wellness.

Dr Vandana Siroha, Director, RAV, in her concluding remarks, said that the success of the seminar reflects RAV's commitment to nurturing the next generation of Ayurveda practitioners and researchers. She highlighted that the active participation of young scholars in paper and poster presentations demonstrated a vibrant future for paediatric Ayurveda.

The two-day programme featured 20 scientific research paper presentations on paediatric health in Ayurveda, Poster sessions showcasing innovative studies by young scholars, Panel discussions on preventive and promotive healthcare in children and the Release of a Souvenir, and distribution of Seminar Kits & Participation Certificates

The seminar concluded with a consensus that Ayurveda's holistic paediatric practices must be mainstreamed to complement India's healthcare system, particularly in addressing lifestyle disorders, nutritional deficiencies, and emerging health challenges among children.

The event successfully reinforced Ayurveda's relevance as a foundation of holistic child healthcare and called for continued knowledge-sharing platforms at the national and global level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)