New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha inaugurated the first batch of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme on Tuesday.

This programme is launched and anchored by Capacity Building Commission - an initiative aimed at transforming the approach of Central Government employees towards public service.

The Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme serves as a powerful reminder of the larger mission of governance--to bring meaningful change to people's lives. The programme is designed to strengthen the spirit of service, or 'Seva Bhav', fostering a workforce that is more accountable.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that the programme's purpose extends beyond merely promoting the idea of "seva" or service. Kotecha said that it also aims to upskill individuals and broaden their perspectives.

According to an official release, he emphasized that this training encourages participants to recognize the privileges they hold and realize how they can contribute to the well-being of others--both through their professional duties and personal growth.

Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General and Head of the Capacity Building Unit, stressed the importance of adopting the right approach to public service. He stated that by doing so, employees can not only perform their duties efficiently but also reduce stress, ensure timely service delivery, and ultimately contribute to a more organized and peaceful work environment. He concluded by encouraging employees to embrace the training, practice its teachings, and apply them in their daily work to ensure that services reach citizens in the best possible way.

The training sessions are being led by Dr. Subodh Kumar (Director) and facilitated by Ms. Shipra Singh (Program Coordinator), Capacity Building Commission. The sessions witnessed active engagement from participants, who gained a deeper understanding of their responsibilities within the Ministry and the collective contributions of all stakeholders, the release said.

The role of various divisions and the Ministry of Ayush in achieving national development goals was also discussed. Participants shared insights into Ayush's contributions toward promoting traditional systems of medicine in India and improving the health and well-being of citizens.

The release said that the programme follows an interactive and engaging methodology, replacing conventional lecture-based training with structured discussions, teamwork, and problem-solving exercises. Through a series of four short sessions, employees will have the opportunity to reflect on their roles, understand their purpose, and actively engage in dialogue on enhancing citizen services. A key aspect of the programme is self-discovery and motivation, encouraging participants to draw inspiration from leadership stories and narratives.

Insights from the successful execution of nationwide initiatives and campaigns by the Ministry of Ayush were also highlighted during the training modules, providing participants with practical, real-world context to support their learning journey. (ANI)

