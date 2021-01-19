Dehradun, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday ordered withholding the salaries of employees of the Garhwal Commissioner's camp office here for being absent from duty.

Rawat ordered the action when he found only four out of a total of 11 employees present in the office during a surprise visit.

The chief minister asked Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman to stop with immediate effect the salaries of employees whose signatures were not there in the attendance register, an official release issued here said.

Rawat later said officials were given an opportunity to mend their ways for the sake of good governance.

Action has been taken against some employees as they refuse to change, Rawat said, adding stern action will continue to be taken against officials who are negligent towards works of public interest.

