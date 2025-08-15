Bhubasneswar (Odisha) [India], August 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief, Mohan Bhagwat, hoisted the tricolour at Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti, in Bhubasneswar, on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

Bhagwat said that India strives to bring peace and happiness to the world. "India is a unique country. It strives to bring peace and happiness to the world and to share its Dharma with others... The reason we became independent was to ensure that everyone in our country could attain happiness, courage, security, peace, and respect," he said on Friday.

Furthermore, he emphasised that it is our duty to provide the world with a solution.

"Today, the world is faltering. Despite many experiments over 2000 years, solutions to its problems have not yet been found. We must provide the world with a solution and create a new world filled with happiness and peace based on our vision, rooted in religious principles," RSS Chief added.

Earlier, in his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Friday, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," PM Modi said.

The PM also reaffirmed his support to protect farmers, saying that he is "standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmer interest."The remarks, made on the ramparts of Red Fort, come amid the United States putting pressure on India to open up its agriculture market and subsequently putting a 25 per cent additional tariff, with the western nation calling it a 'penalty' for buying Russian oil.

"If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall," PM Modi said in Hindi.

Talking about standing his ground in the era of 'economic selfishness,' he added, "I say this with great experience. Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will admit our strength."

"Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us," he added. (ANI)

