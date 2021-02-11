Puducherry, Feb 11 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the possible reasons for vested interests constantly striving for my recall is transparency in governance by optimum use of technology, due diligence and financial prudence.

Her statement comes a day after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy presented a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi, seeking theIPS officer's recall, saying she was running a 'tuglaq durbar.'

The chief minister, who has been at odds with Bedi over a number of issues concerning the union territory since her appointment in 2016, had a half an hour meeting with the President.

In a whatsapp message, she said four major digital transformations have occurred in the past few years in the administration, which might have caused 'discernment' among certain class of people as these changes have broken through the monopolies and made administration direct, transparent and accountable.

Bedi said all payments are made digital by bank transfers with cash transactions being barred.

"With everything being on record no scope is left for favourites or hiding information," she added.

The Lt Governor contended that there was no physical interface, be it payment of subsidies, grants, pension, consumables, gifts etc.

This has eliminated role of middlemen giving favours.

"Eligible beneficiaries get what is due and not by favour," she claimed.

Anytime power and responsibility of Lt Governor under the Union Territory Act, general financial rules, Business Rules was challenged.

"These came in confirmation of Lt Governor's position-be it by Supreme Court, High court and by Government of India."

Maximum use of whatsapp, virtual conferences and social media presence has brought public officers in alignment in information while upskilling them on a day to day basis as never before, she said.

"It is the acceptance of the change when resisted can be area of discomfort and change in reality is painful when resisted," she added. PTICOR

