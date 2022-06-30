Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, who is with the rebel camp of Shiv Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde, has received a death threat, following which a probe is launched, police said on Wednesday.

The anonymous letter was received at Kinikar's office at Ambernath in the Thane district earlier in the day.

The letter alleged that Kinikar has been "troubling" Shivsainiks in Ambernath and hence he will be killed one day, a police official said quoting the letter.

Kinikar's personal assistant who received the letter has lodged a complaint with police which is being probed.

Meanwhile, posters stating that Kinikar is a "betrayer" have come up in Ambernath.

