Katihar (Bihar), Jul 14 (PTI) The district magistrate of Bihar's Katihar on Monday said he did not receive any resignation letter from a Block Development Officer (BDO) who claimed to have quit alleging mental harassment by his superiors during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

A show-cause was issued to the BDO, Katihar DM Manesh Kumar Meena said.

Also Read | India Hopes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Will Be Strongly Upheld, Says EAM S Jaishankar Before Key SCO Meeting (See Pics).

He has apologised and is engaged in the same exercise, the district magistrate said.

“A show-cause notice was served to the BDO of Barsoi block following media reports that he resigned, alleging mental harassment by senior officials during the ongoing SIR exercise," Meena told PTI.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Tourist Dies in Paragliding Crash Near Dharamshala in Kangra.

The BDO apologised for whatever allegations he had levelled against his seniors, the district magistrate said.

"I must say that I did not receive his resignation letter as reported in the media,” Meena said.

The BDO is engaged in the SIR exercise, which is progressing smoothly in the district, he said.

It was reported in a section of the media that the BDO resigned on Saturday, alleging mental harassment by his superior officers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)