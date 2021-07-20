Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] July 20, (ANI): A record number of 18,500 tourists have been visiting Himachal Pradesh daily, whereas 7,500 tourists have been visiting the tourist hotspot Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR), said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday.

"Police have effectively tackled the challenge posed by incoming tourists amid COVID-19," added Kundu.

"We have never seen this much of tourists influx in Himachal Pradesh. It was also possible because of the covid complaint behaviour of the tourist", added Sanjay Kundu.

In view of the increased footfall of tourists in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that tourists cannot be stopped from entering the state. However, regulation is being done in crowded places. (ANI)

