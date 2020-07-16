Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) West Bengal recorded 1,690 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike in infections, pushing the virus count to 36,117 on Thursday, the health department said.

At least 23 people have succumbed to the infection since Wednesday evening, raising the death toll to 1,023, the department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 13,679.

Altogether 13,180 samples have been examined for the disease in the past 24 hours, while 735 people have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, the bulletin added. PTI SCH RMS CK 07162039 NNNNt test doesn't begin until July 8 under stringent health and safety protocols. The players, in quarantine in Manchester, will continue to be tested regularly and live, train and play in a secure environment.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

Three West Indies players — Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul — turned down the chance to travel, though.

“It's great for the game, brilliant, that we're closing in on getting some test cricket played after a decent layoff,” Anderson said on Thursday, referring to the shutdown of the international game since mid-March.

“From our point of view, we're very grateful the West Indies are coming over here. With what's going on in the world, I can imagine it's a scary decision for a lot of them, for all of them, to make the journey over.”

England's tour of Sri Lanka was cut short in March because of the virus outbreak and the players will go into the series against West Indies without any competitive cricket behind them, which is especially problematic for the 37-year-old Anderson.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker has struggled with injuries over the past year, most recently needing to leave the team's tour of South Africa in January with a rib problem. He has bowled only 74 overs since August.

Anderson is among a group of 55 players asked to return to England training ahead of the West Indies series and has been bowling in the nets while following social-distancing measures.

“I managed to tick over quite well during lockdown. Luckily, I've got enough space to fit half my run-up in on my drive,” he said.

“There are concerns — we're not going to have had any competitive cricket before that first test match and we've got three tests in quick succession, so there are obviously things we need to look at in terms of workloads and whether we play all three as bowlers or whether we rotate.” AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)