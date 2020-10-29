Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (PTI): The COVID-19 recoveries in Kerala crossed the 3.25 lakh mark with 8,474 persons recuperating on Thursday, while 7020 fresh cases were detected.

The total infection count climbed to 4,05,545 and the toll mounted to 1,429 with 26 deaths, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Also Read | 'Green Delhi' App Received 228 Complaints Since Its Launch Earlier in the Day; Stringent Action Needed on Behalf of Centre to Curb Pollution: Gopal Rai.

As many as 91,784 people are presently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the state, he said, giving the infection details after a covid review meeting.

Of the fresh cases,168 people had come from outside the state, 6,037 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 734 was yet to be known, he said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, Social Entrepreneur Anshu Gupta Interact With Students of Delhi Govt Schools Under Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

Thrissur district reported the highest number of cases on Thursday- 964,followed by Ernakulam 594 and Thiruvananthapuram 625, he said.

Eighty one health workers were among those who tested positive.

"As many as 8,474 persons who were under treatment in various hospitals have recovered.

With this, the total number of people who have got well has touched 3,25,166 so far," the Chief Minister said, adding that currently 2.91 lakh persons are under surveillance.

As many as 54,339 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and so far 45,31,069, specimens have been sent for examination.

Twenty two new areas were added to the list of hot spots, taking the total number to 694, he added.

The incidents of people not wearing masks has been increasing of late, the chief minister said, adding there is need to start another campaign highlighting the need to wear them.

At least 1,439 cases were registered in the state for flouting covid protocol. Thirty two cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders, a police press release said.

Twenty people were arrested, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)