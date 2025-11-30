New Delhi, November 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as cyclonic storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards at seven kmph, posing a severe threat to northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. At 8:30 PM IST, the storm was centred near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 80.6°E, approximately 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranniyam, 100 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 180 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 280 km south of Chennai. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by the early morning of November 30.

The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated locations across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry-Karaikal areas. Cyclone Ditwah: Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Railways’ Preparedness To Ensure Passenger Safety, Minimise Disruptions in Wake of Cyclonic Storm.

Rough Seas Under the Influence of Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Rough seas under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah continue to keep fishermen ashore in Mayiladuthurai district for the third consecutive day, as turbulent waters make the coast unsafe for fishing.#Mayiladuthurai #CycloneDitwah #RoughSeas (full video… pic.twitter.com/Ay6BBrbUnb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2025

Strong Winds and Rough Sea Conditions Witnessed in Chennai As Cyclone Ditwah Moves Closer

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Strong winds and rough sea conditions witnessed in the capital city as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer. Visuals from Marina Beach. pic.twitter.com/PC7mkodGjV — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025

Other districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, are likely to witness heavy rainfall, while isolated regions in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Theni may also experience significant showers.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow local administration instructions. Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea along the affected coasts. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said on Saturday that Chetak helicopters carried out rescue operations for people affected by cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka. Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclonic Storm 'Ditwah' Expected To Make Landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 30 Evening; Check Real-Time Status Here.

The embassy said that India stood firmly with Sri Lanka."Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant carried out search and rescue sorties in Sri Lanka today, supporting people affected by Cyclone Ditwah. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time, working together to save lives and extend timely relief," the Embassy said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant took off for conducting rescue operations in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Jaishankar added that the helicopters had Sri Lanka Air Force personnel onboard. In a post on X, he said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu: Two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant took off for Search and Rescue Operations with Sri Lankan personnel onboard."

