New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Police sought in a Delhi court on Tuesday 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort incident during the Republic Day violence amidst farmers' protest against three new agri laws.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestors died.

In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)