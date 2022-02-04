New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Netherlands, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Sandhu, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch is currently serving as Secretary (West) in the MEA.

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a brief statement.

Sandhu will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat in the Indian embassy in the Netherlands. Rawat has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to China.

