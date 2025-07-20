Dhuri (Punjab), Jul 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the BJP leaders of creating "unnecessary obstacles" in projects of public interest in the state, and told them to refrain from such "cheap tactics to jeopardise development".

Addressing a gathering after distributing funds worth Rs 3.07 crore for development works in the Dhuri assembly segment, he said the railway ministry has approved a rail overbridge project for the city and the payment for which is to be made by the state government.

However, a senior state BJP leader visited the city and issued a statement to "scuttle" the project for his "vested political interests", the chief minister alleged, while not taking any name.

Mann said such "theatrics" will not be tolerated, and the people of Punjab will teach a befitting lesson to such political leaders.

The work for this railway overbridge will commence soon, the chief minister said, adding that he would personally take up the matter with the railway minister.

He also announced that the state government will build an ultra-modern sports stadium at Dhuri. Mann also said that the construction of a medical college in Sangrur will also commence soon.

The state government is setting up eight UPSC coaching centres across Punjab, and one of them would be opened in Dhuri, he announced.

Talking about the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh', the chief minister said the drive was producing desired results.

