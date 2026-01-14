New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states and Union Territories to ensure timely and adequate nomination of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for Central deputation, stressing that insufficient sponsorship of officers is affecting postings in key Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

The ministry also invited nominations of IPS officers for Central deputation to fill vacancies across various levels, ranging from Superintendent of Police to Director General, in CAPFs and CPOs.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of the states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan requested a conscious attempt by state governments to forward the nominations of officers for deputation in such a manner that officers of different levels and ranks are adequately and proportionately represented, as well as every eligible officer gets an opportunity to serve at the Centre.

The Home Secretary drew attention to the fact that 40 per cent of Senior Duty Posts in each cadre are earmarked as Central Deputation Reserve (CDR).

However, he noted, that several states and cadres have not been forwarding an adequate number of nominations for Central deputation, flagging a recurring issue where states tend to nominate a larger number of senior IPS officers, while failing to propose officers for posts ranging from Superintendent of Police to Inspector General.

"I would, therefore, request to forward the nominations of eligible IPS officers in the 'Offer List' for the year 2026 on a priority basis, keeping in view the above-mentioned requirements," reads the communication from the Home Secretary.

Further, the communication states that the guidelines on central deputation are incorporated in the Tenure Policy for IPS officers on Central deputation-2010.

Stressing the need for balanced representation, the officer also attached an annexure in the communication that cautioned states against withdrawing officers' names after selection or delaying their release for Central postings, noting that such practices result in significant delays in placement and adversely affect the overall process of selection, deputation and cadre management.

Reiterating existing policy, the Home Ministry annexure mentions that the officers who fail to join Central deputation within one month of issuance of appointment orders, either due to personal unwillingness or refusal by the state government to relieve them, are liable to be debarred from Central deputation for five years.

"Once an officer is placed on the offer list, states have been advised to ensure that the officer remains available for consideration throughout the year."

The Ministry further clarified that officers who have not completed the mandatory "cooling-off" period in their cadre should not be included in the offer list until the period is completed.

For processing Central deputation requests, states have been directed to use the dedicated online portal (https://ipsdeputation.mha.gov.in) for forwarding nominations, stating "only applications validated electronically by designated nodal officers will be accepted." (ANI)

