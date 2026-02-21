Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday questioned the mindset of refusing to shake hands with Pakistani players, saying such actions do not reflect nationalism but a lack of sportsmanship, while addressing students at the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad programme organised by a private university in Pune.

Speaking during the event, Singh said, "I totally agree with what Rajdeep said. What is this mindset? What kind of patriotism or nationalism is it to refuse to shake hands with Pakistani players? Are they responsible for the Kargil war, Pulwama, or Pahalgam? No, they are sportspersons."

He added, "Why should we refuse to acknowledge or thank them? This is not nationalism; this is about sportsmanship. Sportsmanship means that when you play a game, you compete hard, if you win, you celebrate; if you lose, you accept it with grace. You don't insult the opponent."

Citing an example, Singh said, "When Neeraj Chopra lost to Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, they didn't just shake hands, they embraced each other. That is true sportsmanship. Unfortunately, that spirit seems to be missing in today's politics."

During his address, Singh also spoke about Sanatan Dharma and constitutional values. He said, "You must understand one thing, our religion is Sanatan, not 'Hindu.' Hindu is our geographical identity; our religion is Sanatan. That which has no end is Sanatan. Therefore, it believes in sarva dharma sambhava, equal respect for all religions. Respecting all faiths is the essence of Sanatan Dharma."

He further added, "However, when religion is weaponised, by which I mean when it is used to accumulate wealth or to gain political power, then it is no longer religion; it becomes adharma (unrighteousness). Our Sanatan Dharma teaches that saying 'this person is ours and that person is not' reflects a narrow mindset. For those with a broad and generous heart, the entire world is one family."

Expressing concern over current political discourse, Singh said, "I am saddened by the fact that in politics today we talk about having a '56-inch chest,' but what the country truly needs is not 56 inch chest. What it needs is the commitment to fight for the poor and the oppressed to stand with them and share in their joys and sorrows."

He further stated, "Bringing hostility into politics is unethical, and doing politics in the name of religion is wrong."

Referring to his tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Singh said, "When I was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, I never took action against any BJP leader out of political vendetta. I have also maintained very good relations with RSS leaders. I admire their spirit of commitment. Their agenda has always been that of a Hindu Rashtra. I have often told them that the Constitution says, 'We, the people of India.' So why call it a Hindu Rashtra?"

He also referred to a recent remark by the RSS chief, stating, "Recently, the Sarsanghchalak also said that Hindu includes Muslims and Sikhs as well. If that is the case, then they should also be regarded simply as Indians." (ANI)

