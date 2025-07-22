Ahmedabad, July 22 (PIT) ISRO scientists, policy makers and industry leaders brainstormed the use of satellite technology in agriculture and disaster management at the regional meet for space applications organised in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The meet, organised by the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"The regional meet will contribute valuable inputs to the upcoming national meet to be held in August 2025 on the theme 'Leveraging Space Technology & Applications for Viksit Bharat 2047'," Patel stated on X.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, space technology is being effectively integrated into governance, disaster management, planning, and public service delivery.

The regional meet was based on the theme 'Towards generating roadmap for space technology utilisation'.

Keeping in view the ongoing reforms in the space sector and the implementation of the Indian Space Policy 2023, the Central government has set an objective to re-evaluate the use of space technology in various sectors, the Gujarat government stated in a release.

It stated that the emphasis has been placed on the extensive use of space technology to increase the efficiency of administration in line with the strong and dynamic vision of PM Modi.

During the one-day regional meet held in Gandhinagar, ISRO scientists, policy makers, industry leaders, and experts brainstormed on the use of satellite technology in agriculture, disaster management, and urban planning for sustainable development.

Representatives of Gujarat and adjoining UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu attended.

The government said such workshops are being organised at the state and union territory levels by ISRO and the Department of Space ahead of the national meet to be held on August 22 in New Delhi.

Director of Ahmedabad-based Space Application Centre Nilesh Desai, scientists, and officials from the Department of Science and Technology of the Gujarat government participated.

