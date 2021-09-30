Noida, Sep 16 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Thursday slashed the annual registration fee for pets to Rs 500 annually from the Rs 1,000 earlier, according to officials.

The authority had on September 16 launched a mobile phone app –Noida Pet Registration App (NPRA) -- to smoothen the registration process for pets. It was in addition to the manual process that requires pet owners to visit the authority's office in Sector 6 for the work.

"Earlier, the registration fee for pets was set at Rs 1,000 for one year. Now, the fee has been revised and set at Rs 500 per year. All registrations done at previous fee will be considered for a period of two years," the Noida Authority said.

"All pets registered with the Noida Authority will be eligible for free of cost vaccinations done for them by our Health Department," it said in a statement.

It asked pet owners to fill all necessary details on the app and said vaccination process is likely to begin in a month's time. It added that details like date and time of vaccination for pets would be shared through the app.

Earlier, Noida residents and animals' right activists had expressed displeasure at the Rs 1,000 fee for pet registration and sought a review of the decision.

Welcoming the move, Noida residents called it a "great news" which will encourage more pet owners to register.

"This is definitely a great news and surely encourage more Noida pet owners to get the online registration done," Sanjay Sabikhi, a resident of Sector 50, said.

Noida Federation of Apartment Owner's Association (NOFAA) president Rajiva Singh said the move will encourage more pet owners to register and also help in keeping pets healthy through free vaccinations.

"We need to make our district rabies-free and from other pet-related diseases," he said.

"Going forward, more facilities like pet parks, veterinary hospitals, stray feeding points and stray dog sterilisation can be initiated in the district so that all living beings can coexist respectfully and with dignity," he added

Besides registration of pets, the app can also be used to log complaints about littering or disruptions caused by the animal, according to officials.

Through the app, pet owners will have to intimate the Noida Authority within 15 days of ownership of a pet and share its details, like breed, name and sex along with two pictures of the animal and one selfie with it.

However, the Noida Authority has said owners cannot leave their pets unattended in any public space such as park, street, road and shall also not allow open defecation, failing which a penalty would be issued to them.

A penalty of Rs 100 would be imposed for first time offenders, Rs 200 from second time and Rs 500 for any repeat offence after that, it added.

