New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday informed about the registration of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which will start from today in the national capital.

This government-backed health insurance scheme provides financial protection to economically weaker sections, covering hospitalization costs up to Rs 5 lakhs per family annually.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "This MoU will strengthen the facilities and infrastructure for the people of Delhi. We will be able to fulfil the promises made to Delhi... Registration is starting Thursday, and the people of Delhi will now be able to avail the benefits which they were not getting for 11 years due to non-implementation by the previous government..."

This is the first phase of the registration of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "An MoU for PM ABHIM will happen soon... The infrastructure that was ruined in the last 10 years needs to be corrected, and that's what we are doing... Maholla Clinics are in shambles. We are enquiring about all of them," the Delhi Minister added.

Delhi became the 35th State and Union Territory to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) after the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government on April 5.

The agreement was signed between LS Changsan, additional Secretary, MoHFW and Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority (NHA), and Dr SB Deepak Kumar, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda stated, "It is a moment of pride that the world's largest health coverage scheme, which has been in place across 34 states and UTs in the country, is finally getting implemented in the national capital as well." (ANI)

