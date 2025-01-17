New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the public won't trust him because he's constantly spreading lies.

Khattar was responding to allegations regarding Shakur Basti slums, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will release its manifesto for Delhi, outlining its plans for the state.

He further said that the current Delhi government has blocked central government schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and new housing scheme, due to fear of others taking credit.

Khattar assured that the BJP prioritises public welfare and will implement these schemes. When asked about illegal colonies in Delhi, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs mentioned that under PM Uday Yojana, ownership rights will be granted to all, and unauthorised colonies will be approved.

"Exemptions will be granted as per the norms. There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies we will regularize them once we come to power," Khattar said, adding, "For slums, we aim to provide concrete houses where their slums currently stand. Recently, the Prime Minister has gifted many such houses, and we're working on (providing) more in our Kathputli colony. We'll soon deliver these houses, addressing minor issues along the way. Under the PM Awas Yojana, we'll provide concrete houses to all slum dwellers across Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal earlier claimed that BJP would demolish all slums in Delhi if voted to power. In a press conference from a slum in Shakur Basti, Kejariwal accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

He said, "BJP want your votes first and your land after the elections." Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has tendered the land for the Shakur Basti slum. He also accused LG Saxena of changing the rules.

This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. The ruling AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

