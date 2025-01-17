Saif Ali Khan was injured during a robbery attempt at his home in Mumbai's Bandra West on Thursday (January 16) around 2:30 AM IST. The incident occurred at Satguru Sharan building, where Saif, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids reside. When Saif confronted the intruder, a violent scuffle broke out, leaving him with six stab wounds, two of which were deep and one dangerously close to his spine. He underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is currently recovering. Amid this, reports suggest that the Mumbai Police are investigating all possible angles, including a potential link between the attack and the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Hum Saath-Saath Hain actors Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and others. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Mumbai Police Form 20 Teams To Nab Attacker Who Stabbed Bollywood Actor in His Apartment in Bandra.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan During Robbery at His Home Linked to Blackbuck Poaching Case?

Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident has fuelled speculation about a possible connection to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the blackbuck poaching case. This incident comes just three months after the tragic murder of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s close aide, Baba Siddique, who was killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports suggest Siddique was targeted solely due to his friendship with Salman Khan. Additionally, in April of last year, shots were fired outside Salman’s residence, allegedly by individuals hired by the Bishnoi gang. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspected Attacker Nabbed by Mumbai Police, Brought to Bandra Police Station for Questioning (Watch Videos).

Watch Video on Details Surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case:

The threat against Salman Khan stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which he and several co-stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, were accused of killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan. The blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, and Lawrence Bishnoi has openly stated his intention to kill Salman in retaliation for this act. Later, except for Salman Khan, all other celebs (including Saif) were acquitted by the court. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Taimur’s Former Nanny, Lalita Dsilva, Says ‘The Culprits Must Be Punished’.

Salman Khan Faced Jail in Blackbuck Poaching Case

In 2006, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison by a trial court for his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. However, the Rajasthan High Court suspended the sentence. In November 2013, the High Court stayed his sentence, and in July 2014, the Supreme Court issued a notice regarding the Rajasthan government’s appeal. Salman was acquitted by the High Court in July 2016. The Rajasthan government then filed a plea in October 2016 against the acquittal, and the Supreme Court agreed to fast-track the case. In 2018, Salman was sentenced to five years in prison by the Jodhpur court.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update

Saif Ali Khan is 'out of danger' after sustaining six injuries in a knife attack during a robbery at his Mumbai home. As of now, the police have not confirmed any gang involvement. Reports suggest the assailant demanded INR 1 crore ransom. Khan confronted the burglar, resulting in the injuries. The police are investigating the maid’s potential role in the incident and today (January 17) detained the prime suspect in the case.

