New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Richest Asian Mukesh Ambani on Friday offered full support of his oil-to-telecom group to the relief operations for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

In a statement, Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, said he and his wife Nita "are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad".

"We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident," he said. "In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way".

A London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

The flight was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national when it burst into flames shortly after takeoff, according to an Air India statement.

"We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss. Om Shanti," Ambani added.

