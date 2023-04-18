Shimla, Apr 18 (PTI) People in lower hills of Himachal Pradesh were in for some relief as maximum temperatures dropped by few notches following light rains at several places in the state on Tuesday.

Una recorded a high of 37.4 degrees, while Dhaulakuan was the hottest in the region with a maximum of 38.7 degrees Celsius.

Chamba was wettest with 9 mm rains followed by Kusumseri 6 mm, Shimla and Dalhousie 5 mm each, Manali 4 mm, Bharmour 3.5 mm, Salooni 3mm, Tissa 2 mm and Una 1 mm rainfall.

The sky remained overcast in Shimla and surrounding areas and strong winds accompanied by intermittent rains lashed the area.

The local MeT office has issued 'orange' warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over plains, low and mid hills on April 19, and 'yellow' warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on April 20 and 21.

It also predicted light to moderate rains in plains, lower hills and mid hills, and light to moderate rains or snowfall on the higher hills on April 19, 20 and 21.

The hailstorm and rains are harmful for the crops and cause damage to standing wheat crop, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorm, the MeT office said, advising the growers to take adequate safety measures and follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the departments concerned.

The popular tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala and Narkanda posted a high of 25.4 degrees, 21 degrees, 28.2 degrees and 19.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

