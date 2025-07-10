Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police has been granted a seven-day remand of Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and his main associate Neetu alias Nasreen in connection with an alleged religious conversion racket, an official said on Thursday.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order Amitabh Yash, the arrested accused will be questioned about their gang network, money trail and illegal properties.

He informed that the gang has been operational for 15 years and has been allegedly carrying out religious conversions.

"A case was registered with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Today, the UP ATS has obtained a 7-day remand for Chhangur Baba and his main associate, Neetu alias Nasreen. They will be questioned about the network of their gang, the money trail and their illegal properties. The process to seize and demolish their illegal properties will also be done. It has come to light that this gang has been working for the last 15 years and has been conducting religious conversions. All those persons against whom there is evidence have been arrested. Mohammed Ahmed is named in this case, and ATS is probing further. ED had asked ATS for the FIR in this case," ADG Yash said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh administration continued its crackdown on the properties of Chhangur Baba for the second day in a row.

Chhangur Baba, recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS, is alleged to be the mastermind of a large-scale religious conversion gang.

Following the demolition of properties of an alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang, Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar on Tuesday said that he destroyed the lives of multiple women through conversions and which almost amounts to treason.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Rajbhar said, "He earned immense property by religious conversions. This is only the beginning. He destroyed the lives of multiple women through conversions and which almost amounts to treason. The government is doing the demolition activity. 18 people have been named, including a former minister of a particular community. Many other properties have to be found and seized. Network in 40 countries, and it is an example of the conspiracy against the country outside the border limits."

Meanwhile, SP Vikas Kumar said, "This building made by Chhangur Baba on government land is being demolished. Police and PAC are deployed here."

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Chhangur Baba and his aide in Lucknow on July 5. (ANI)

