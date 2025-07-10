Jajpur, July 10: In a shocking and brutal incident in Odisha’s Jajpur district, a man allegedly slit the throat of his estranged wife and mutilated the private parts of her live-in partner during a premeditated attack on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Mohanty, is currently absconding.

According to police reports, the incident took place in Malahat village, where the victims were lured under the guise of a reconciliation meeting. The woman, who had left her marital home in Jarada nearly a year ago due to alleged domestic abuse, was living with her current partner. In her initial statement to police, she claimed her former in-laws orchestrated the attack. Budaun: Grief-Stricken Over Wife’s Death, Uttar Pradesh Man Chops Off His Private Parts; Hospitalised in Critical Condition.

She said they were called to a canal bank in Mahalat for what was supposed to be a peace talk. Instead, once they arrived, her brother-in-law and her father-in-law’s nephew reportedly tied them up. Using a sharp weapon, they allegedly slit her throat and mutilated her partner’s genitals before pushing them down.

Both victims were critically injured and rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur, where they remain in serious condition. Hardoi Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife’s Nose After She Insists on Visiting Maternal Home to Tie Rakhi to Her Brother on Raksha Bandhan, Probe Launched After Video Surfaces.

Residents nearby said they heard a commotion and rushed to rescue the bleeding couple. Police have registered a case of attempted murder and are actively investigating the incident.

The attack has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over domestic violence and vigilantism. Authorities are under pressure to arrest the culprits swiftly and ensure justice for the victims.

