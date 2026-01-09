Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 49th edition of the Chennai Book Fair at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, describing it as a long-running knowledge festival and expressing happiness over its continued success.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said he was delighted to inaugurate the long-running knowledge festival and expressed his gratitude to the publishers who have been consistently organising the exhibition over the years.

Also Read | Sirmaur RTO Sona Chandel Fines Husband's Scooter, Also Issues Challan To Own Official Vehicle for Lacking PUC Certificate in Himachal Pradesh.

Stalin said it gave him special personal satisfaction that the interest earned from the Rs 1 crore donation made by former Chief Minister Kalaignar is being used to honour outstanding writers. Under this initiative, eminent authors are being awarded Rs 1 lakh each through the Kalaignar Porkizhi award, CM Stalin added.

Emphasising the importance of knowledge, the Chief Minister said the Tamil community should be recognised globally as a knowledge-based society.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy Led-Telangana Govt Plans Breakfast, Lunch Scheme for All Government Schools.

Recalling his long-standing association with books, he said that from 2014 onwards, he had instructed people meeting him to present books instead of gifts. Since then, students have been writing to him requesting books from libraries, and so far, nearly four lakh books have been distributed.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness over the establishment of the Kalaignar Library in Madurai, which has been built at a cost of Rs 218 crore.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister urged the public to cultivate the habit of reading and advised everyone to read books for at least one hour every day.

The Chennai Book Fair, being held from January 8 to January 21, features more than 1,000 stalls showcasing over 30,000 books and more than 12 lakh book titles. The fair is open daily from 11.00 am to 8.30 pm and attracts around 30 lakh new readers every year. Special discounts are being offered on book sales, and entry to the fair is free, an official statement said.

The Muthamizh Arignar M Karunanidhi Gold Jubilee Awards for 2026 are also being presented as part of the inaugural events. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)