Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 10 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday said that religious organisations should not "unnecessarily interfere" in education matters, amidst reports of a Sunni scholars' association protesting the change in school timings.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, an association of eminent Sunni scholars with the highest support base among Kerala Muslims, has reportedly decided to launch protests against the government decision to extend school timings by 30 minutes.

Samastha has expressed concern that the revised schedule would affect madrassa education for around 12 lakh students.

Responding to a query by a TV channel on the issue, the minister said that exams or school timings cannot be set aside for a particular section of society. "It cannot be done by a democratically elected government," he said.

Sivankutty said that he feels that the demands for withdrawing the revised timings were "undemocratic" and that they carried a tone of "intimidation", besides being a challenge to the government.

"There are many other organisations that have made such demands. But, if we accept the demands of all these organisations, it would be difficult to run the schools," he said.

"Religious organisations should not unnecessarily interfere in the education field. Such interference cannot be accepted for any reason," he added.

The minister further said that there was no need to hold discussions on the issue as it is a decision that the government has to take as it affects the education of 30-35 lakh students.

Sivankutty also said that the additional 15 minutes in the morning and afternoon were implemented as per court orders and said that those opposed to it should approach the judiciary.

The minister had earlier also said that the timings of high schools in the state were revised for the benefit of students. and there was no fault on the part of the government.

The school hours have been extended by 15 minutes each in the morning and afternoon sessions, except on Fridays, for 16 days a month, in order to get the required hours equal to 220 teaching days -- a requirement for completing the prescribed curriculum of high schools as per the national education calendar and state education rules, Sivankutty had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)