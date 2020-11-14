Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): All religious places in Maharashtra will reopen for devotees from Monday, November 16, after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said, "The decision has come at the right time when the number of corona patients is low. The rules will be the same for all the religious places. The use of masks, sanitizers would be mandatory. Social distancing is very important."

Also Read | #ICAIExamPostponement Trends on Twitter, Once Again! As CA Exam Approaches, Students Flood Social Media Timeline With Memes & Tweets Requesting ICAI to Postpone November Exams.

The COVID-19 situation in the state has considerably improved in the last few weeks, with 4,132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 4,543 recoveries and 127 deaths.

As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 17,40,461, including 84,082 active cases, 16,09,607 recoveries and 45,809 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake 5.2 Magnitude On Richter Scale Strikes Near Champai Area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)