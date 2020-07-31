Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 31 (ANI): All the religious places in Rajasthan will re-open for common devotees from September 1, said State Government. Moreover, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also instructed to select "Gram Rakshaks" for all gram panchayats till August 31 who will coordinate between police and public.

"All religious places in the state to re-open for common devotees, from September 1. Home Ministry to issue a guideline for the same, in the wake of COVID-19," said Rajasthan Government.

Chief Minister Gehlot has instructed all District Collectors to make arrangements, ensuring social distancing and health protocols, the State Government informed.

"CM Ashok Gehlot has also instructed to select Gram Rakshaks for all gram panchayats till August 31. CM said that these gram rakshaks will coordinate between Police and public so that the trust for Police increases among the public," said Rajasthan Government.

Rajasthan has so far reported 10,745 active COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

