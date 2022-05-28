Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that being proud Hindus does not mean that they should bring down other religions and cause riots.

Expressing concern over religious polarisation, the CM said it is not in the interest of the country in the long run.

"Fights, riots and bloodshed is not good for the country," he said addressing a gathering here.

"We are all proud that we are Hindus but it does not mean that we should bring down other religions, fight and cause riots," he said, stressing that it is innocent people who die in violence while the culprits run away.

Such rioters should be identified and socially boycotted, only then we will be able to live with each other with love and affection, he stressed.

The chief minister also expressed confidence that the Congress will once again come to power in the state in the next year's Assembly polls.

The government has not shied away from welfare works and working for the poor, he said.

Gehlot said, "This time, we have done so much work in such a way that the mood of people is changing. This time, it seems that our government will repeat. Earlier, our government could not repeat," he said.

