Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the State government has provided a fund of Rs 200 crores for the land acquisition work related to the expansion work of Mahatma Phule Wada and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Memorial in Pune.

The announcement was made at a review meeting chaired by the Maharashtra CM on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

https://x.com/AjitPawarSpeaks/status/1950536499692527651

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said that the state government has provided a fund of 200 crores for the land acquisition work related to the memorial's expansion.

Also Read | 'One of the Nicest Places I've Run', Omar Abdullah Praises Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront During Gujarat Visit (See Pics).

"However, the land acquisition process has not yet started. Options have been provided to relocate approximately one thousand residents living around the memorial to other locations. Out of them, 200 residents are ready to move to the alternative location, and the process of relocating them should be carried out. The remaining residents should be planned to be relocated in phases," he said.

He further added that instructions were given to the concerned officials in the meeting to initiate the land acquisition process within the next fifteen days.

Meanwhile Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that the State Government has given approval for the establishment of District and Additional Sessions Court as well as a Senior Civil Court in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Pawar shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development. Pawar termed the decision a historic and reassuring one.

"A historic and reassuring decision by the state cabinet for Pimpri-Chinchwad residents..! The state cabinet has today approved the establishment of a District and Additional Sessions Court as well as a Senior Civil Court in Pimpri-Chinchwad," Ajit Pawar said earlier. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)