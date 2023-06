Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in the US, saying his comments need not be taken seriously.

He also charged that there is a difference between what the Congress says and does.

He also took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi.

On Gandhi's remarks on the condition of minorities in India, Puri reminded him of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Neelie massacre in Assam which claimed the lives of 2,000 people.

"There are two youth leaders. One goes to America...there is another youth leader...She goes to England and says that there are 35 crore people hungry in India. The prime minister is giving 80 crore people free ration, where these 35 crore came from," Puri told reporters after the conclusion of a function of the Jammu Municipal Corporation here.

These comments made by these leaders need not be taken seriously, the Union minister said.

The Union minister, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, launched a bio-plastic carry bag developed by the DRDO under the polythene-free Jammu initiative.

