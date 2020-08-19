Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): Villagers of Kellar area in Shopian district are happy at the vast improvement in power situation due to completion of power receiving station which was lying incomplete after work began a few years back.

It is the first such facility in the area and has made a huge difference to the lives of people.

The 6.3 MVA receiving station in Kellar has been constructed by sub-transmission division of Power Development Department (PDD) at a cost of Rs 3.04 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Shopian Choudhary Mohammad Yasin told ANI that the construction of the receiving station began a few years ago but it was halted due to lack of funds.

"Under the government's scheme, we received Rs 1.74 crore last year for the construction of the power receiving station. This project will benefit around 25 villages of Kellar area," Choudhary said.

He said most of the people in the area are poor.

The far-flung area earlier faced problems due to erratic power supply.

Locals said they were leading better lives since the project was completed.

Abdul Hamid, a resident of Kellar, said the construction of receiving station has been very helpful.

"Earlier, the village used to get electricity supply from Shadimarg and the supply was not for long. But the condition has vastly improved with the setting up of power receiving station."

Muhammad Ashraf, another villager, said the authorities have completed the construction of the long-awaited project amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Arif Amin said the project could not be completed earlier though some efforts were made.

"I am really grateful to the district and the state administration for the completion of the power receiving station," he said. (ANI)

