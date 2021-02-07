Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) A Shiv Sena functionary responsible for organising the party programmes to reach out to the Gujarati community ahead of the next year's Mumbai civic polls on Sunday demanded the BJP rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati.

In a statement,Hemraj Shah, also said the Narendra Modi government also rename Aurangabad in Maharashtra as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

"People of Ahmedabad know the city as Karnavati and that name has history. The Modi government had neither renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad nor did it give Bharat Ratna to V D Savarkar. Apart from renaming these two cities, the BJP should also rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati," he added.

