Nagapattinam, Aug 22 (PTI) The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district.

Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.

Head of the mutt MasillamaniDesiga Paramacharya Swamigal said the renovation was being carried out at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

The place of worship contains many inscriptions throwing light on medieval Chola kings.

Located on a 11-acre land, the temple has five gopurams (towers).

Believed to be the place where the collection of Tamil poems 'Abirami Anthathi' was first rendered, this temple is considered one among the 'Shakthi Peetams' in the country in addition to being a noted Saivaite temple. The temple is owned and administered by the Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt.

