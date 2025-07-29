Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) The 'Rent-a-Cab' vehicles were in excess in Goa and road accidents were being caused by their drunk and untrained drivers, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has informed the assembly.

Godinho also said nearly 95 per cent of Goans want mobile app-based taxi services in the coastal state.

Bringing taxis on online platforms will benefit customers and also the owners of these vehicles, he said in the House late Monday evening during demands for grants for his department.

The minister said the Rent-a-Cab vehicles were in excess in Goa, which is the main reason for accidents and loss of lives on roads in the state.

"The rent-a-cab vehicles go berserk. There are too many such rental cars. Road accidents are caused because of them," he said.

Drunk and untrained drivers of these cabs cause accidents, the minister added.

He also said the state government recently published the Goa Transport Aggregators' Guidelines to bring all the taxis on online platforms.

The decision was taken after the survey conducted by the state government indicated that 95 per cent of the people wanted the taxi service to be available on mobile application, he said.

The guidelines have been kept for the public scrutiny and the state government will take the decision on it only after consulting all the MLAs and the taxi operators, he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will soon call for a meeting to discuss and resolve the issue, Godinho said.

