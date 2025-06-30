Bhaderwah (J-K), Jun 30 (PTI) The Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road was reopened for vehicular traffic on Monday after remaining closed for more than two months owing to the Pahalgam terror attack, sparking new hopes for a tourism revival in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

The vital road, linking J-K with Himachal Pradesh, passes through breathtaking destinations like high-altitude Padri Gali and Khanni Top in Doda, and Khundi Maral in Chamba district. It started attracting visitors immediately after the authorities showed the green signal to the movement of traffic, the officials said.

The traffic on the surface link was suspended as a precautionary measure in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 tourists and a local service provider dead.

Earlier on June 17, several closed destinations in J-K including Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi; Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur were reopened for tourists.

After the reopening of the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road, Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh visited Padri Top to assess the security and other arrangements.

"The security and tourism infrastructure is in place and we are expecting tourists from across the country to visit the scenic area," the deputy commissioner said.

Padri Top is a population destination among the visitors from both J-K and Himachal Pradesh as it is almost equidistant from both Bhaderwah town and Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh.

Locals, especially those associated with the tourism industry, expressed gratitude to the district administration for opening the vital link, hoping that the move will boost the local economy.

