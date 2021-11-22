Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): There were giggles, guffaws and chuckles on a dilapidated road in a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal on Sunday.

Fed up with the condition of a 200-metre-long road in their area, residents of Arvind Nagar got together for a "laughter protest", hoping that it would draw the attention of the authorities.

The protest was held yesterday on November 21.

People who lined up with banners that highlighted their plight raised their hands and roared in laughter.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident, Uma Shankar Tiwari, said, "We are staging a 'laughter protest'. We are laughing because the government is unable to repair the road."

He added, "A road has not been constructed in last two years although Rs 3 crore was sanctioned. Some work was done when we protested but it was stopped later." (ANI)

