Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) An inquiry report into the cause of a minor disturbance in the sound system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Sivasagar district on January 23 was sent to senior state officials on Wednesday.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Bishnu K Borah said an Additional Deputy Commissioner was asked to probe the matter on the day of the function and the report was submitted Wednesday.

"It was submitted to me in a sealed cover and I have forwarded the report to the higher officials in the Secretariat," he told PTI.

On January 23, Modi launched the beginning of allotment of land pattas to 1.06 lakh landless people in Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar by distributing ownership certificates to 10 indigenous beneficiaries from across the state.

With the sound system creating disturbances in between his speech, Modi had to say "Rectify the microphone, it's creating noise while speaking".

A source said that the noise was there for about 20 seconds due to placing of a TV microphone in front of the monitor sound box. There was no noise after the boom was removed.

