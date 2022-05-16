Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Hours after a civil court in Varanasi issued orders "to seal the area where Shivling was found" after videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said it that news of 'shivling' having been found in the mosque premises "is happy news" for him and devotees of Lord Shiva.

He said court orders will be followed in the matter. One of the lawyers surveying the Gyanvapi mosque claimed that a shivling had been found in a well inside the premises.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lucknow Doctor Booked for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Tution Teacher.

"The news of a 'shivling' being found at Gyanvapi mosque premises is happy news for me and for all Lord Shiva followers of the country. The truth has come to light. We will welcome and follow orders of the court in the matter," Maurya told ANI.

As the third day of the court-ordered videography survey concluded on Monday, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex.

Also Read | Haryana Administration Issues Toll-Free Number To Curb Corruption in Government Departments.

Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found a "conclusive evidence".

This comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on a plea seeking a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee tomorrow, May 17. The three days long survey, however, has been completed.

Speaking to media persons here, Arya said, "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises."

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)