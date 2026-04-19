Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Mylapore, South Chennai, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on April 23.

The roadshow witnessed the participation of BJP cadres and supporters who gathered along the route as Shah greeted the crowd. Shah was accompanied by BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is contesting from the Mylapore Assembly constituency.

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The Home Minister campaigned in support of the BJP candidate Tamilisai.

In a post on social media platform X, Amit Shah said, "Mylapore turned saffron today. Watch roadshow at South Chennai."

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Earlier in the day, while campaigning in the Modakurichi constituency for candidate Kirthika Shivkumar, Shah delivered a blistering critique of the state government and slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging corruption and nepotism.

Shah alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's primary goal is the elevation of his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin. "First Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. This family nepotism will never do good for the people of Tamil Nadu," Shah told the gathered supporters.

The Home Minister vowed that an NDA government would "end the DMK's corruption," positioning the BJP as the only viable alternative for transparent governance.

Addressing supporters, Shah said, "Our government will end the DMK's corruption... I want to appeal to ensure the victory of the NDA's BJP candidate, Kirthika Shivkumar, with a landslide victory."

Aiming for the opposition's track record, Shah accused the Congress and DMK of historically blocking women's progress in Parliament. He reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring "justice for Tamil Nadu's women."

"Congress and DMK stopped women from coming to Parliament, and they also declined the seat increment of Tamil Nadu," he said.

He added, "We assure on behalf of Narendra Modi that we will do justice with Tamil Nadu and India's women and defeat the Congress and DMK's plan."

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)