Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unfurls the Tricolour at his official residence in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday unfurled the Tricolour at his official residence in Mumbai on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Tricolour was also unfurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at the parade. (ANI)

