New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, including 11 posthumous, on the eve of 76th Republic Day.

Additionally, the President also approved 58 Mentioned-in-Despatches to the Armed Forces personnel, including four posthumous medals.

The gallantry awards include two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous; 14 Shaurya Chakras, including three posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; two Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), the Ministry of Defence stated.

Whereas 55 personnel from the Indian Army - 14 for Operation Rakshak, including four posthumous; eight for Operation Snow Leopard; six for Operation Hifazat; two for Operation Sahayta; one for Operation Rhino; one for Operation Meghdoot; two for Operation Gurihajan; one for Operation Mulkhyama; one for Operation Reconnaissance; one for Operation Zokhawthar; one for Operation Falcon; four for Operation CAS Evacuation; three from Air Force for Operation Sankalp; one for IS Duty and 12 for Misc Operation are going to get the award.

President Murmu has also approved 305 defence decorations to Armed Forces and other personnel, including 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals; five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals; 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals; one Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); four Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 132 Vishisht Seva Medals, the Ministry added.

Major Manjit and Naik Dilwar Khan (Posthumous) of the Army will be awarded the Kirti Chakra.

14 people are going to be awarded the Shaurya Chakra; namely Major Ashish Dahiya, Major Kunal, Major Satender Dhankar, Captain Deepak Singh (Posthumous), Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon, Subedar Vikas Tomar, Subedar Mohan Ram, Havildar Rohit Kumar (Posthumous), Havildar Prakash Tamang of the Army, along With Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans, Corporal Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabai Essa of the Air Force and Vijayan Kutty G (BRDB) (Posthumous), Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar (CRPF) And Jeffrey Hmingchullo (CRPF).

Colonel Kh Shem of the Army will be awarded the Car to Sena Medal (Gallantry).

A total of 66 people of the Army have been approved by the President to receive the Sena Medal, two people of the Navy will receive the Nao Sena Medal and eight people of the Air Force have been approved.

For the various operations carried out by the armed forces to maintain the security of the nation, President Murmu has also approved awarding "Mentioned-in-Despatches" to various personnel.

Honouring those who were part of Operation Rakshak, Maj Veer Vikram Kaswan, Sub Parshotam Kumr, Hav Praveen Kumar Singh, Hav Lankesh, Hav Keshav Singh, W L/Hav Ranjit Nalawade, Nk Aher Ramdas Ganghdhar, Nk Sujith S, Nk Dokkari Rajesh (Posthumous), Sep Ajay Kumar Singh (Posthumous), Sep Bijendra (Posthumous), Spr Purshotham Yadav, Rfn Nishal Hingmang, Army Dog Phantom (Posthumous), will be receiving the medal.

For Operation Snow Leopard, Maj Mahale Ankur Vinayak, Sub Puspendra Singh, Sub Binod Singh, Nb Sub Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Nk Altaf Hussain, Nk Jagde Kumar, Nk Milan Limboo, will be awarded.

Being part of Operation Hifazat; Maj Ritesh Sen, Maj Saurabh Srivastava, Maj Akash Mishra, Sikh Li, Maj Dhruv Dagar, Hav Pawandeep Singh, Sep Sirsat Tejas Yashawant will be awarded the Mentioned-in-Despatches.

Two people, Maj Himanshu Deopa and Hav Subhash Poudel who were part of Operation Sahayata will be honoured.

Maj Amit Mishra In Operation Rhino, Lt Pranoy Roy In Operation Meghdoot, Maj Prathyush P In Operation Mulkhayama, Maj Anirban Kalita In Operation Reconnaissance, Hav T Meren Konyak In Operation Zokhawthar, Maj Sanxep Bhardwaj In Operation Falcon while 4 others in CAS Evacuation operation and various other personnel will be honoured, the Ministry further stated.

Additionally, the president has approved to give the award to three people in Operation Sankalp; Squadron Leader Loverpreet Singh, Master Warrant Officer Bhuwanesh Chandra Dwivedi, and Sergeant Saurabh Singh. (ANI)

