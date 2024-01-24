New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The traditional 'At Home' of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held ahead of the Republic Day at the Raj Niwas here on Wednesday evening witnessed the participation of a diverse array of guests, including foreign diplomats, top army officers, ministers, politicians, students, freedom fighters and the Padma awardees.

Those present in the function included Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Delhi government ministers Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and Imran Hussain, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri among others, a Raj Niwas statement said.

Also Read | Germany’s Train Services Halted in Longest Strike Yet.

The function was hosted by the LG and his spouse Sangita Saxena, it said.

Several MLAs, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and top officers of the Delhi government and the Delhi Police were also present in the function.

Also Read | Emmanuel Macron India Visit: Boosting Cooperation in Defence, Trade, Students' Mobility Set To Be Focus of Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and French President.

The ‘At Home' this year had guests from diverse and varied spectrum that included freedom fighters, Padma awardees from Delhi, the students of government and private schools and colleges, the families of Delhi Police martyrs and Delhi Fire Service, sportspersons, paralympians, sanitation workers, specially abled persons, distinguished doctors and physicians, artistes and religious leaders, it said. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)