Amritsar, May 10 (PTI) Resident president of charitable-cum-educational body Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Harminder Singh, 79, died of COVID-19 at a private hospital on Monday.

Harminder Singh was also the joint secretary of public schools being run by the Khalsa College Educational Society.

CKD president Nirmal Singh and Khalsa College Governing Council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina expressed grief over his demise.

Harminder Singh was born on June 1, 1941 in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, and was a law graduate from Panjab University. He was the MD of Freedom Industries and associated with the CKD in various capacities for a long time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)