Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Several residential areas in Kanpur were submerged on Wednesday after the water level of the Ganga River rose significantly due to incessant rainfall in the city.

In the Bithoor Assembly constituency, multiple houses were inundated with knee-deep water, leading to a flood-like situation that disrupted the daily lives of local residents.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River continued to flow close to the danger mark in the early hours of Wednesday, raising concerns among residents and the administration. The water level at the Old Yamuna Bridge was recorded just below the 90-metre mark on the gauge, nearing the red warning line.

In Agra, the water level of the Yamuna River around the Taj Mahal area also rose significantly on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in the region.

Several states across India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, are experiencing floods or flood-like conditions due to persistent rainfall and waterlogging. Continuous downpours have led to rising water levels in major rivers, creating widespread concern.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation.PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity.

After conducting the aerial survey, PM Modi had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.

The relief measures will include rebuilding homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, restoration of damaged national highways, reconstruction of schools, financial support through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and distribution of Mini Kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, as per the PMO.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will facilitate accurate damage assessment and expedite the delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. (ANI)

