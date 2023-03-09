Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) Residents of 240 flats in five buildings who have been evacuated in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district after the structures developed cracks will be given rent by the developer during their stay in alternate accommodation, local MP Shrikant Shinde said.

Also Read | Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Veteran Actor's Artistic Creations, Performances Will Always Be Remembered, Says Amit Shah.

He met Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Bhausaheb Dangde and others on Wednesday on the issue.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Issues Preventive Orders for Property Owners on Renting, Sub-Letting Properties.

The housing complex is situated in Nilje village on the Shilphata road.

"The builder will redevelop the complex within a time frame. Till then, he will give rent to the occupants to be accommodated elsewhere. Authorities will help the occupants remove their valuables etc from the flats and then demolition of the five buildings will be undertaken," the Kalyan Lok Sabha MP said.

Residents at the site had earlier said the chain of events had left them distressed as they had invested hard-earned money to buy flats, and the disruption comes at a time when children are having HSC and SSC exams

They also slammed the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation authorities for being silent on the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)